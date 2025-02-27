Alia Bhatt shares her first attempt at cooking her favorite food

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt, on Thursday, ventured into the kitchen and attempted to cook her favorite dish for the first time.

Sharing the experience with her fans, the actress gave a glimpse into her culinary experiment, showcasing her love for food and her willingness to try something new. In her latest vlog, Bhatt stepped into her mother Soni Razdan’s kitchen to learn the secret to her signature Mac and Cheese recipe. The heartwarming video, shared on the actress’ Instagram, showed an intimate moment between the mother-daughter duo, offering a glimpse into their culinary bond.

In the clip, Alia could be heard telling her mom, “Hi, welcome back. Mama, I am learning how to cook; what’s wrong with you? You are teaching me.” Sharing the video, the ‘Dear Zindagi’ actress wrote, “First attempt at my favourite food—ft. Mama dearest.” In the video, Alia also humorously breaks the whisk while cooking.

Before diving into the recipe, Alia recalled how she and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, grew up relishing Soni’s classic dishes, which the veteran actress continues to cook today for her granddaughter, Raha. Alia shared how these meals were an essential part of their childhood, and now, she's eager to carry forward these cherished recipes.

The video ended with Bhatt teasing her fans, sharing that she and her mother will be making Apple Crumble next and will reveal the recipe in their upcoming video.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress gave a glimpse of what she calls her "favorite kind of chaos." She posted a photo from her makeup room, where she was seen surrounded by a team of professionals working on her hair. Alongside it, Alia wrote, “My favourite kind of chaos.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project “Love and War,” which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

