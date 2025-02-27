Punjab AAP slams Manohar Lal Khattar for calling deportees ‘criminals’

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday condemned the statement of BJP leader and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding people deported from the US.

The party said Khattar's statement “is irresponsible and insensitive. It is unfortunate for a Union Minister of the country to make such remarks about the nation’s youth”.

Khattar referred to the immigrants deported from the US as “criminals” and said “no sympathy” should be shown towards them.

“Those who have entered a country illegally are criminals. There should be no sympathy towards them. Our people undertake these journeys despite being advised against it. They should not take this route. It is as bad as drug addiction. Why should we show sympathy towards them?” Khattar said when asked about the inhumane conditions the deportees were subjected to.

Responding to Khattar’s assertions, AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said the Modi government has failed to provide employment to the youth of the country, forcing them to leave the nation in search of jobs abroad. Hence, instead of criticising the youth, the BJP leaders should reflect on why such a situation has arisen.

Garg said Khattar's statement is not surprising.

“The BJP leaders habitually make disparaging remarks about farmers, youth, women, and minorities. Making hateful statements is in the BJP leaders' nature,” he said.

Garg said the deported people “are not from just one state. “They include people from Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and many other states. The clear reason for this is the lack of adequate employment opportunities in the country,” he said.

He added that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that his government would provide 2 crore jobs every year.

“However, the reality today is that instead of jobs increasing, they are decreasing day by day. If the youth had been provided employment in their own country, they would not have needed to go abroad,” he said.

The AAP spokesperson said the BJP claims to make India a global leader.

“Its leaders often say that Modi has enhanced India's reputation abroad. But when the US handcuffed the youth of the country and deported them, what happened to India's reputation at that moment?” he asked.

He pointed out that even a small country like Cambodia gave a stern response to the US and did not allow its plane to land in their country.

