Philippines reports 'unlawful presence' of another Chinese Coast Guard vessel

Manila, Feb 27 (IANS) Revealing yet another incident of growing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday reported the illegal presence of a Chinese Coast Guard vessel within the Philippines Exclusive Economic Zone.

Asserting that it remains dedicated to protecting the maritime rights of the Philippines, ensuring the safety of Filipino fishermen, upholding international law, and contributing to the de-escalation of tensions in the West Philippine Sea, the PCG said that it communicated to the Chinese vessel via radio that their presence violates the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

"In compliance with the directive from the Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua, is firmly asserting the Philippines' sovereign rights in light of the unlawful presence of the China Coast Guard vessel 3301. This vessel is currently located approximately 105-110 nautical miles off the coast of Zambales, within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)," stated Jay Tarriela, the Philippines Coast Guard spokesperson.

"Despite challenging sea conditions, with wave heights reaching 2-4 metres, the BRP Teresa Magbanua has remained steadfast in its mission for over a week. The PCG is dedicated to protecting the maritime rights of the Philippines, ensuring the safety of Filipino fishermen, upholding international law, and contributing to the de-escalation of tensions in the West Philippine Sea," he added.

China's relentless military activities and growing influence in the disputed South China Sea have been a cause of concern for the Philippines. Earlier, the Philippine Coast Guard had condemned "dangerous" maneuvers by a Chinese Navy helicopter as it flew within three metres (10 feet) of a surveillance flight carrying a group of journalists over the contested Scarborough Shoal, in South China Sea.

On Monday, Japan and the Philippines agreed to establish a strategic dialogue between the defence forces of both nations taking into account the rising security threats from China in the Indo-Pacific region. Both nations exchanged views on regional situations, including the East and South China Seas, and agreed to strongly oppose any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force or any actions that heighten tension.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.