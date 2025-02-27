'Videos of Cairo, Kathmandu used to defame Mahakumbh': CM Yogi slams opposition

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 27 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a blistering attack on the opposition after the conclusion of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

The CM said that the opposition did not miss any opportunity to defame the Mahakumbh through misinformation.

“Some showed videos of Cairo, while others showed incidents from Kathmandu to tarnish the image of Prayagraj,” he asserted.

CM Yogi assertively stated that no other event in the world has ever witnessed such a massive congregation of faith.

“A total of 66 crore 30 lakh devotees participated in the religious programme, and there was no incident of abduction, theft, molestation, or rape. Not a single incident could be found, even under a microscope or telescope. Yet, the opposition left no stone unturned in spreading false propaganda,” he added.

He sarcastically remarked: "Those who didn’t like this massive gathering of faith missed no opportunity to defame it. On the day of Mauni Amavasya, when 8 crore devotees were present, our priority was to ensure their safe bathing and departure to their destinations. But the opposition kept spreading false narratives and insulting us. Some were showing videos of incidents from Cairo, others from Kathmandu, to defame Prayagraj. Previous governments never respected India’s faith."

The Chief Minister also highlighted the economic boost brought by the Mahakumbh.

"Prayagraj Mahakumbh sent a powerful message of faith and economy. Over 5,000 years ago, Lord Ved Vyas said that I am raising my hands and shouting that walking the path of religion can fulfil both material desires and spiritual needs. The people of Prayagraj have proved this truth. Millions of jobs were created, and the economy of Uttar Pradesh is now on a path to new heights."

Yogi Adityanath further said: "The foundation of a new economy, based on faith, is truly remarkable. People from around the world were amazed and eager to be a part of it. Not just from India, but ministers and heads of state from over a dozen countries participated, and ambassadors and high commissioners from 74 countries attended. For the first time, people from more than 80 countries joined the event. Those who attended left deeply moved."

