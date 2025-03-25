Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her ‘Love and War’ moments from March

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a series of glimpses from her memorable moments in March.

From personal milestones to heartwarming experiences on the sets of her next film, ‘Love and War,’ the actress offered a peek into the special memories she created throughout the month. Alia's candid snapshots capture everything from radiant smiles on set to cozy, sleepy selfies in bed, offering a glimpse into her everyday life.

On Tuesday, the 'Raazi' actress took to Instagram to share a collection of pictures that highlighted some of her most memorable moments from March. She dedicated time to her work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War and even showed off shoes from her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s brand.

Her photo dump also includes moments with her beloved pet Edward, relaxed brunches with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her glam routine. The candid shots also captured Alia’s fitness journey, cozy sleep moments, and fun mirror selfies. One of the photos showcases the clapboard from “Love and War.”

Sharing an array of photos, Bhatt simply captioned the post, “March so far.”

Meanwhile, Alia will next star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly awaited project “Love and War,” alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali, following their successful partnership in the 2022 drama “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” The film was officially announced in January 2024, with the announcement on Instagram reading, “We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies.”

“Love and War” also marks Bhatt’s second onscreen collaboration with Vicky after their 2018 spy thriller “Raazi.”

Besides this, the 32-year-old actress also has "Alpha," directed by Shiv Rawail, in the lineup. The Yash Raj Films' spy universe is scheduled for release on December 25.

Alia was last seen in "Jigra," where her performance was widely appreciated. However, despite the positive reviews for her acting, the film struggled to attract audiences and underperformed at the box office.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.