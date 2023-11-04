Alec Baldwin hints at having vasectomy

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, who shares eight children -- Carmen, 10; Rafael, eight; Leonardo, seven; Romeo, five; Eduardo, three; Maria, two; and Ilaria, 14 months -- with wife Hilaria, as well as 28-year-old Ireland Baldwin with first wife Kim Basinger, says his big family is complete.

"Are you done? Are you thinking you're done now?" the host asked on SiriusXM's "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa", to which he replied, "I'm done. I'm done."

The "It's Complicated" star then hinted at having a vasectomy. Kelly asked how he knows he's not having any more children, and he said: "Oh, you can just rip that out if you want. Just take that nerve, get a pair of pliers and just pull it out during the surgery because I don't need that anymore. We're done."

Kelly replied: "I doubt it would work for you. I'm gonna tell you something. When I've seen you go in the ocean, Alec Baldwin, I get out because you know, I've gone through menopause, but I still, I don't trust your sperm. Your sperm specifically I don't trust," reports aceshowbiz.com.

Baldwin added: "But I think I got to the point where if I just say the word baby, any woman within 50 or a hundred feet of me is likely to get pregnant."

In May, the star, 65, became a grandfather for the first time to daughter Ireland's baby girl, Holland.

