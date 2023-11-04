Russia's GDP could grow 3 pct in 2023: Putin

Moscow, Nov 4 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) could grow 3 per cent in 2023.

"This year our GDP growth will be 2.8 to 2.9 per cent, or even 3 per cent," he said when meeting with members of the eighth Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation and heads of regional civic chambers, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Kremlin.

Putin also noted that leading economies in Europe will witness a decline, adding that these economies were currently suffering and facing challenges.

Putin said that as Russia becomes "economically, militarily, internally, and politically" stronger, the country is less likely to be excluded from organisations.

