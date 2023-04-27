Alcoholic son bludgeons father to death in K'taka

Bengaluru, April 27 (IANS) Karnataka police have cracked the case of murder of a 60-year-old man in Bengaluru and arrested his son in this connection, police said on Thursday.

The arrested person is identified as Neeladhar, an auto driver and Basavaraju, a security guard, is the deceased father.

The incident had come to light in Govindarajanagar police station limits 15 days ago. The police had recovered the decomposed body of the victim Basavaraju from his shed.

The preliminary investigations revealed the role of his son and when he was detained and questioned he confessed to the crime. Police explain that Neeladhar and Basavaraju lived in a shed in Govindarajanagar. Neeladhar is alcoholic.

He demanded money from his father for drinks and after being refused, he assaulted his father with a brick. The police have arrested the accused and are investigating the case.

