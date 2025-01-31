Alaya F on ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’: It was my debut, that alone makes it unforgettable

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) It has been five years since Alaya F stepped into Hindi cinema with “Jawaani Jaaneman”. The actress said that it was her debut and that alone makes the movie unforgettable for her.

In the film, she starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The comedy-drama film was directed by Nitin Kakkar. It was a remake of the 2010 Argentine comedy Igualita a mí.

Reflecting on her choice of maiden film, Alaya said: "Jawaani Jaaneman will always be the most special film of my career. It was my debut, and that alone makes it unforgettable. But beyond that, everything about it felt perfect—the character, the cast, the director, and the entire experience of shooting it.

She played the role of Tia, Saif's on-screen daughter.

“Tia was so much like me, and getting to bring her to life alongside stalwarts like Saif Ali Khan, Tabu Ma’am, and Kumud Sir, under the direction of Nitin Kakkar Sir, was a dream. Every single day on set was filled with joy. I felt so nurtured and valued, never like a newcomer who didn’t know what she was doing," she said.

The film explores the story of Jazz, a property broker and party-animal in London, who has to confront a daughter he never knew he had, who is also pregnant.

She added: "The audience welcomed me with so much love, and the industry made me feel accepted in a way I could have only hoped for.”

Alaya credits “Jawaani Jaaneman” for the confidence she has today.

She added: “Jawaani Jaaneman gave me the confidence I carry with me today, memories I will cherish forever, and relationships that will always hold a special place in my heart. Every time I think of this film, year after year, all I feel is gratitude."

