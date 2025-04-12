Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA means ‘Parivar Development Authority’: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Kushinagar, April 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, on Saturday, launched a sharp political attack on opposition parties during an address at the Samrat Ashok Janmotsav in Padrauna, Kushinagar.

Taking a direct jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya mocked the SP’s “PDA” formula, saying, “In reality, Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA stands for Parivar Development Authority.”

He accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of using police power to intimidate businessmen, illegally occupy land, and file false cases. “Now the SP is cornered on all fronts. Akhilesh Yadav is dreaming of returning to power in 2027, but my prediction is that the SP won’t return even by 2047,” Maurya declared.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Maurya drew parallels with Emperor Ashoka. “Just like Samrat Ashoka, Prime Minister Modi has worked to end discrimination and has developed sites related to Lord Buddha. He proudly told the United Nations that India gave ‘Buddha to the world’ and even gave Pali - the language of Lord Buddha - the status of a classical language,” he said.

Maurya also commented on the ongoing violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, related to the Waqf Act, claiming, “This is state-sponsored violence. Public property is being destroyed, and the situation is worse than the UP under SP rule. But change is inevitable. The next election will go in the BJP’s favour.”

He further accused the opposition - SP, BSP, and Congress - of engaging in Muslim appeasement politics. “They are not opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act; they are opposing the BJP. But this appeasement politics is now buried. India is moving forward, free from such politics,” he asserted.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Chief Minister arrived at Kushinagar International Airport, where he was warmly welcomed by party workers with garlands and bouquets.

Before the event, he visited the Mahaparinirvana site of Lord Buddha and offered a chivar (robe) to the reclining statue as a mark of respect.

The event, held at the Junior High School in Padrauna, was organised by the Rashtriya Kushwaha, Shakya, Saini Maurya Mahasabha.

From the stage, Maurya greeted the crowd with a wave and was honoured with a memento and floral garlands during the ceremony.

