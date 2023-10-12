Akhilesh to visit Deoria on October 16, Yadav’s house to be bulldozed

Lucknow, Oct 12 (IANS) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will visit Fatehpur Village in Deoria district on October 16 to attend a prayer meeting being organised in memory of the deceased former district panchayat member Prem Yadav, who was killed recently.

It may be recalled that six people were killed in a property dispute on October 2 in Deoria district.

Sheela, the widow of Prem Yadav, said on Thursday that due to police action, an atmosphere of fear had been created and her relatives were not being allowed to visit her because prohibitory orders had been imposed in the area.

She has sought permission for organising a ‘Brahmbhoj’ in memory of her husband who was killed in the massacre.

On the other hand, the Tehsildar has given his decision on the legality of the house owned by Prem Yadav.

The Tehsildar said that Yadav’s house was built on government land. He has also issued an eviction order and imposed a fine on Prem Yadav’s father for illegally occupying government land and building a house on it. The illegally-built house will now be bulldozed.

On the other hand Devesh, son of Satya Prakash Dubey -- who was also killed in the property dispute along with four other members of his family -- has said that he will not perform the ‘shraddh’ rituals unless Yadav’s house is bulldozed. “This is the least amount of justice that I am expecting,” he said.

