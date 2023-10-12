Man attacks woman with knife in Delhi, arrested

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) A 23-year-old woman was attacked with a knife by a man in south Delhi, an official said on Thursday, adding that they have apprehended the accused.

The accused was identified as Gaurav Pal (27), a resident of Dundahera, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, on Thursday at 6:20 a.m, a call from the police control room was received at Saket police station, reporting that a woman had been stabbed by a man on Lado Sarai Firni Road.

"A police team arrived at the scene where they found the victim, a resident of Lado Sarai. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the victim and the alleged perpetrator had been in a relationship for the last over two years," said a senior police official.

"However, in recent days, the girl had been ignoring him. On the morning in question, he met her in the Lado Sarai area while she was heading towards a cab that she had already booked. They were conversing as she sat in the cab,” said the official.

In the meantime, the accused attacked her with a knife but was subdued by the cab driver.

“A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered, and the alleged individual, Gaurav, who works in a private company in Gurgaon, has been apprehended,” the official added.

