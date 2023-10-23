Akhilesh has understood Congress mindset, Lalu-Nitish will understand soon: Nityanand Rai

Patna, Oct 23 (IANS) Amid tussle over seats adjustment between Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) for the Madhya Pradesh assembly election, MoS Home Nityanand Rai on Monday said that Akhilesh Yadav has understood the mindset of Congress now it is the turn of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar to understand the same.

“Akhilesh Yadav has understood mindset of Congress. I am sure Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad will understand it soon,” Rai said.

He said that Akhilesh Yadav and his party are part of INDIA alliance despite that the Congress is not respecting its alliance and are not agreeing over seat adjustment with SP.

“We know what Congress stands for. The country was divided due to Congress. Congress has no concern with peace, unity, integrity, prosperity or welfare of common people. Congress always tried to finish the democracy in our country,” Rai said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.