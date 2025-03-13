Akansha Ranjan recalls her fun Holi time as a kid

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Akansha Ranjan recalled during a conversation what was the festival of Holi like for her as a kid. The 'Guilty' actress shared that she used to throw water balloons on the people passing by.

She said, "I don't know if I have done anything too wild, but as kids, we would fill up water balloons and go up to the terrace of my building and throw balloons at people passing by - not at them, right in front of them or behind them to scare them- which should be legal I think. We also used to play water balloon fights between our building and our neighboring building."

Talking about her favorite food to eat during Holi, Akansha revealed, "Favorite food is definitely street food - Chat. I just love having panipuri, sev puri- after playing I would just stuff myself with street food."

She further disclosed that she has never been someone who cooks during Holi. "I don't know if I have ever cooked anything- I think I was just the person who played and ate", she added.

When asked how she prepares herself for Holi, Akansha shared, "To prepare myself the routine was the same ever since I was a kid- wake up, oil my hair, put dark colored nail polish on my hands and feet, wear dark colored old clothes- shorts and a t-shirt. If we were going out of the building to play 4-5 of us would stuff ourselves into a car, put the windows up so that no one could attack us - or else run down with all the ammunition in your pocket to make sure you attack someone before they attack you."

On the work front, Akansha will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's forthcoming series, "Gram Chikitsalaya". The drama follows the journey of a doctor from the city as he adjusts to life at a small-town public health centre.

