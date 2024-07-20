Ajit Pawar’s NCP MLA meets NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar

Pune, July 20 (IANS) Sparking political speculation, ruling MahaYuti ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s MLA from Junnar Atul V. Benke suddenly dropped in to meet Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar, here on Saturday.

After meeting Pawar Sr. in an atmosphere of bonhomie at the home of the NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe, Benke fueled further speculation by claiming that “anything is possible in politics” in the coming days ahead of the October state Assembly polls.

“Anything can happen in politics… one cannot say. Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar may also come together before the upcoming elections…” said Benke, dropping broad hints of his possible future political moves.

On his part, Sharad Pawar threw a characteristic spinner by saying that Benke had worked for the NCP (SP) in the last Lok Sabha elections, and the party would protect his interests.

“Many people come to meet me. What’s new in this? He is the son of my friend (the late legislator Vallabh Benke). If there’s any politics in this it will be known at the appropriate time,” said Pawar with a grin.

However, Kolhe sought to downplay the development saying, “It was not a political meeting that nothing much should be read into it.”

Questioned about it, NCP President and Deputy CM Ajit said flatly, “If somebody goes to meet someone, what can we do.”

He said that ahead of elections, many people keep going places to get a poll ticket, though the Benke-Sharad Pawar meeting succeeded in raising more than just eyebrows in political circles.

The NCP (SP) state President Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Rohit R. Pawar and others have been indicating in the past few weeks that over a dozen MLAs from the ruling MahaYuti side are reportedly in contact with them to explore ‘ghar-wapasi’ options.

