Ajay Upadhyay: Journalism icon remembered for mentorship and philosophical insights

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) A prayer meeting was held on Friday in memory of renowned journalist and former group editor of 'Hindustan', Ajay Upadhyay, who passed away on July 6 in Varanasi.

The meeting for the peace of the departed soul was held at the Deputy Speaker Hall of the Constitution Club of India in Delhi.

During the prayer meeting, attended by his friends and colleagues, Upadhyay was fondly remembered as a mentor, scholar, philosopher, thinker, and guide.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi spoke of Upadhyay's profound intellect and described him as a diligent and erudite journalist with extensive knowledge across various fields. Trivedi paid tribute to their two-decade association, highlighting Upadhyay's exceptional passion for reading, which distinguished him among his peers.

He also recalled receiving an advanced physics book from Upadhyay, underscoring his deep understanding of science and diverse interests.

Trivedi also noted that Ajay Upadhyay turned to audiobooks when his eyesight had some issues, demonstrating his relentless pursuit of knowledge.

The prayer meeting brought together a diverse group including prominent journalists, literary figures, artists, businessmen and members of Upadhyay's family. It served as a poignant reminder of Upadhyay's significant contributions to journalism and his enduring influence as a learned professional.

Other speakers including senior journalist Satish K. Singh and JIMMC Director N.R. Mohanty shared personal anecdotes about their association with Upadhyay.

Singh recalled him as a mentor whose expertise spanned every field. Mohanty described him as a journalist of deep knowledge, known for his insightful solutions to every problem brought before him.

Upadhyay, who passed away on July 6 in Varanasi due to cardiac arrest at the age of 66, was cremated the following day at Harishchandra Ghat in Varanasi. He was widely recognised for his profound knowledge of diverse subjects and earned a reputation as an intellectual stalwart. Upadhyay held prominent editorial positions in several national newspapers and notably served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Hindi daily 'Hindustan' for a significant tenure.

Originally from Onia village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district, Upadhyay spent his formative years in Varanasi where he received his education before settling in Delhi. He made significant contributions to journalism at 'Hindustan', 'Dainik Jagran', and 'Amar Ujala', where his colleagues admired his exceptional editorial skills. He is known for his scholarly approach, determination, and courteous demeanour in journalistic circles.

