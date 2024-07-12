Cricket: World Cup-winning India captain Rohit Sharma visits Wimbledon on semis day

London, July 12 (IANS) India's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma lit up the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Friday as he reached SW19 to watch the men's singles semifinals. Rohit Sharma, who led India to a 7-run victory over South Africa in the final at Bridgetown, Barbados two weeks back, was the star attraction among the stars present at the grass-court Grand Slam on Friday.

The official handle of Wimbledon on X, formerly Twitter, posted a photograph of the Hitman, dapper in a grey suit matched with a light blue shirt and a maroon tie with the message, "Welcome to #Wimbledon, Rohit Sharma".

The tournament also posted a photograph of Rohit Sharma on its Instagram page with the message, "2024 T20 World Cup winning captain in the Royal Box" at the Centre Court.

Rohit is now on vacation after leading India to their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup title after the victory in the inaugural edition in 2007 and attending the Victory Parade at the Marine Drive in Mumbai and felicitation by the BCCI at the Wankhede. On Friday, he watched the semifinal matches between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

He joins Indian sports stars and celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Siddharth and Kaira who visited Wimbledon this year.

After winning the World Cup final, Rohit Sharma plucked grass from the field and tasted it, just like Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic did after winning titles at Wimbledon.

