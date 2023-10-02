Aishwarya Sharma wins ‘Ticket to Finale’ in ‘KKK13’: Not easy to summon every ounce of courage

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Sharma, who has become the first contestant to bag the ‘Ticket To Finale’ in the challenger’s week of stunt based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 13, called it a surreal moment.

The spirit of competition and daredevilry got intense in the latest episode of the show with the race for ‘Ticket to Finale’.

As the journey of conquering fears nears its conclusion, there is excitement surrounding who will claim the coveted title of the ultimate khiladi this year.

Only one deserving contestant got a step closer to winning that badge of honour and it is Aishwarya. She became the first to earn a direct passage to the grand finale of the show’s 13th edition.

The ‘Ticket to Finale’ stunt aced by Aishwarya was a test of balance and precision. She was expected to drive a Maruti Suzuki car, pick up flags from one truck, and move them to another truck.

The real challenge lay in the fact that both trucks were in constant motion, moving back and forth simultaneously. This stunt sparked all kinds of fears in Aishwarya, not to mention the pressure of proving one’s mettle as a daredevil.

Overcoming it all, Aishwarya secured her ‘Ticket to Finale’.

Sharing her thoughts on winning the ticket, Aishwarya said: “Winning Ticket to Finale was a surreal moment for me. It was not easy to summon every ounce of courage and determination. I'm grateful that I got to make a statement through this stunt. I believe that actions speak louder than words.”

“This stunt spoke for me and boosted my confidence to show up as the best version of myself on the show. Outperforming competitors and challenger Hina Khan took a lot of hard work and focus. While performing this stunt, I felt like everything was going against the goal I'd set for myself,” she shared.

Aishwarya added: “Thankfully, the effort paid off. It was wonderful to see that my competitors were also happy for me.”

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.