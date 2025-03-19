Aishwarya, daughter Aaradhya remember actress’ father on death anniversary

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) On her father Krishnaraj’s eighth death anniversary, Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembered her father and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan paid her tributes to her grandfather.

Taking to Instagram in the wee hours of Wednesday Aishwarya shared a few pictures. The first picture was a garlanded photo frame of Aishwarya's late father.

The second had her daughter Aaradhya bowing her head in the picture of her grandfather to pay her respects. The next was a picture of Aishwarya bowing her head.

Aishwarya captioned the post, “Love you eternally dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Thank you for all your loving blessings always."

It was in 2017, when Aishwarya’s father passed away in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. The former beauty queen is the daughter of Krishnaraj and Brindya Rai. She also has a brother Aditya Rai.

Talking about the actress, Aishwarya got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's acclaimed film “Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2”, which hit the screens in 2023. It also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. It tells the story of Prince Arulmozhi Varman (who would become the emperor Rajaraja I) and his family as they tackle threats to the Chola Empire.

On February 5, On Abhishek’s 49th birthday, Aishwarya posted an adorable childhood photo of the actor. In the image, a young Abhishek could be seen riding a bicycle in the throwback photo.

She captioned, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless"

