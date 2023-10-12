AIADMK to observe Foundation Day on October 17

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), will observe its Foundation Day on October 17. The AIADMK was formed as a breakaway group from the DMK by matinee idol-turned-politician M.G. Ramachandran on October 17, 1972, in Madurai.

An AIADMK press statement said that party general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami will pay floral tributes at the statues ofM.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and late Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa at the party headquarters in Chennai at 10.30 a.m

The AIADMKcalled upon senior party functionaries to pay floral tributes to the two leaders across the state.

Expelled AIADMK leader and former chief minister, O. Panneerselvam will pay floral tributes at the statues of MGR and Jayalalithaa at Anna Salai on October 17 at 10.25 a.m. OPS was expelled from the party in September 2022 citing anti-party activities.

The AIADMK which has walked away from its alliance with the BJP has commenced discussions with several parties including some that are now with the DMK coalition.

The AIADMK leadership has called upon Chief Minister Stalin to immediately release the prisoners who are languishing in jail for a long time. This was aimed at the release of the Coimbatore blast case prisoners including Islamic terrorist and founder of the terror outfit Al-Umma, S.A. Basha.

This move is considered as a message by the AIADMK leadership to the minorities of the state to support the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

