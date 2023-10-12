Egypt urges Israel not to target Rafah border crossing with Gaza Strip

Cairo, Oct 12 (IANS) The Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged Israel to "avoid targeting the Rafah crossing on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt," according to a statement by the Ministry.

"The Rafah crossing remains open and has not been closed since the beginning of the ongoing crisis, but its basic infrastructure at the Palestinian side was destroyed due to the recurrent Israeli raids which prevent its normal operation," the statement said.

Raids on the Rafah crossing should be evaded, so the crossing can be restored to serve as a life artery for supporting the Palestinian brothers in the strip, the statement added.

The statement urged all countries, and regional and international organisations to provide humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip to reduce their sufferings caused by the continuous and violent Israeli strikes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Egypt directed international aid for Gaza to al-Arish Airport in the north of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, the statement said.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday launched a surprise attack on southern Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

In Gaza, Israel continues its massive airstrikes and has halted the supply of water and electricity. The UN reports that at least 200,000 Palestinians have been displaced, with more than 120,000 taking shelter in UN schools under challenging conditions.

