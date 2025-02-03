AIADMK General Secretary Palaniswami pays tribute to former TN CM Annadurai

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister and iconic Dravidian leader C.N. Annadurai on his 56th death anniversary.

Palaniswami, who is also the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, urged party functionaries and cadres to resolve to follow Annadurai's noble principles and the path of righteousness shown by the late leader.

While paying his respects at the Anna Memorial in Chennai on Monday, Palaniswami hailed Annadurai as "the flame of self-respect" from Kancheepuram, who introduced the mantra of "duty, dignity, and discipline" (Kadamai, Ganniyam, and Kattuppaadu) to the world of politics.

He emphasised that Annadurai's contributions as Chief Minister propelled Tamil Nadu to the forefront of development in various sectors.

Taking to his social media X account, Palaniswami wrote, "The ideological flame of our movement, who rose to the pinnacle of intelligence, even astonishing his political enemies. On his memorial day, we should resolve to follow his noble principles and the path of righteousness shown by him."

He concluded his post with the slogan: "Long Live Anna!"

C.N. Annadurai, who passed away on February 3, 1969, was a revered Dravidian leader and the first General Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

He was also the first leader from a Dravidian party to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Renowned for his oratory skills, Annadurai was an acclaimed writer in Tamil.

He scripted and acted in several plays, some of which were later adapted into films.

He was also the first politician from Dravidian parties to use Tamil cinema extensively for political propaganda.

Born into a middle-class family, Annadurai initially worked as a school teacher before transitioning into journalism and later joining the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), founded by Periyar E.V. Ramasamy.

A staunch follower of Periyar, he rose to prominence within the organisation.

However, ideological differences over the demand for an independent Dravida Nadu and its union with India led to Annadurai parting ways with Periyar.

He subsequently founded the DMK along with his supporters.

Initially, the DMK adhered to the same ideologies as its parent organisation, the Dravidar Kazhagam.

However, as national politics and the Indian Constitution evolved, Annadurai abandoned the demand for an independent Dravida Nadu.

His leadership saw several protests against the ruling Congress government, leading to multiple imprisonments.

The most notable was during the Anti-Hindi Agitation of 1965, which significantly boosted his popularity.

In the 1967 Tamil Nadu state elections, Annadurai led the DMK to a landslide victory, becoming Chief Minister.

His Cabinet was the youngest in India at the time.

However, his tenure was cut short when he succumbed to cancer just two years later.

Annadurai's funeral witnessed an unprecedented turnout, making it one of the most attended funerals in Tamil Nadu.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was founded on October 17, 1972, by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and matinee idol M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) as a breakaway faction from the DMK after Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi expelled him from the party.

The AIADMK adheres to the principles of socialism and secularism, based on Annadurai's ideologies, collectively coined as "Annaism" by MGR.

The name "Anna" in AIADMK is derived from Annadurai's name, symbolising his enduring influence on the party's policies and direction.

The AIADMK has won a seven-time majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, making it the most successful political outfit in the state's history.

