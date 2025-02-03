Delhi polls: Uttarakhand CM holds roadshows in Sangam Vihar, Karol Bagh

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, campaigning for the BJP in Delhi for the February 5 Assembly election, on Monday slammed the AAP and the Congress for failure to fulfil promises made to voters.

During his packed schedule on the last day of the campaign, CM Dhami held road shows in Sangam Vihar and Patel Nagar for BJP candidates Chandan Kumar Choudhary and Raaj Kumar Anand respectively. He also campaigned for party candidate Dushyant Kumar Gautam in Karol Bagh.

“The AAP carried out development only on paper and the Congress indulged in polarisation and communal politics,” said the Uttarakhand CM in a message on social media platform X after the roadshow in south Delhi.

CM Dhami said Delhi voters feel cheated by both parties and want to bring about a change by voting the BJP to power. “Voters will back the BJP on February 5 to pave the way for delivery of each promise made by the party,” he said.

Earlier, addressing an election rally on Sunday, CM Dhami said, "After coming to power, we have made every possible effort to preserve the cultural values of Devbhoomi. We implemented an anti-conversion law to ensure that no one can carry out religious conversions in Uttarakhand... We have also taken steps to stop Love Jihad..."

He also hit out at rival parties which raised the issue of human rights for Bangladeshis and Rohingyas but went silent when Hindus in Bangladesh were massacred blatantly.

He also highlighted the benefits of a double-engine government in a state and highlighted the development undertaken by such a government in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Seeking votes for BJP's R.K. Puram candidate Anil Sharma, Uttarakhand CM hit out at the AAP and the Congress for indulging in anti-national activities.

"Arvind Kejriwal has become a brand ambassador for corruption. The AAP has gone a step further than the Congress in corrupt governance," he said.

On Monday, CM Dhami also posted a message on a social media platform hailing the Budget allocation for the expansion of the railway network in Uttarakhand.

He said that the funds given for railway networks’ expansion in the state was far more than the total amount allocated between 2009 and 2014 under the UPA government.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.