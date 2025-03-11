Ahmedabad turns to 'Green holi': AMC’s eco-friendly initiative takes off

Ahmedabad, March 11 (IANS) With the festival of Holi approaching, awareness about environmental conservation is gaining traction among the people of Ahmedabad.

A rising trend of Vedic Holi is being observed in the city, leading to an increased demand for cow dung sticks and dried dung cakes.

In response, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has taken an initiative to support this eco-friendly movement, officials shared.

Municipal cattle shelters are now producing Vedic Holi kits, including cow dung sticks and dung cakes, as an alternative to traditional wood-based Holika Dahan.

Traditionally, people dig holes on roads to set up Holi bonfires, causing damage to the streets, which then require repairs.

To prevent this, the AMC has decided to provide bricks and sand to housing societies through ward and zone offices.

This initiative aims to encourage societies to conduct Holika Dahan on a flat surface using bricks and sand instead of digging up roads, ensuring both cultural traditions and urban infrastructure remain intact.

Unlike wooden logs, which release carbon dioxide and contribute to air pollution, cow dung sticks offer a cleaner and longer-lasting alternative, burning for 3 to 4 hours.

Additionally, these sticks are often infused with medicinal herbs, cow ghee, and camphor, which not only minimise pollution but also have health benefits, including protection from airborne infections.

To support this movement, the AMC is producing Vedic Holi kits at its municipal cattle shelters, making them accessible to the public. With Holi just days away, AMC-run cattle shelters have ramped up production of cow dung-based materials for Holika Dahan.

Every day, around 15,000 dung cakes and 11,000 cow dung sticks are being produced from dried cattle waste.

The cow dung is processed into sticks measuring 2.5 to 3 feet in length, which are then sun-dried for four days before use. Some variations of these sticks include medicinal herbs and puja materials, further reinforcing the health and environmental benefits of this alternative.

Holika Dahan, an essential ritual of Holi, is usually performed at street corners and community spaces.

However, the practice of digging holes on roads to set up bonfires has led to recurring damage, forcing AMC to undertake costly repairs each year.

To prevent road damage, AMC has taken a proactive step by distributing bricks and sand to housing societies.

This will allow communities to set up Holika bonfires without digging, ensuring that the festival is celebrated in an environmentally responsible manner while also protecting public infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.