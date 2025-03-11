'Bam Bam Bhole': Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna deliver a perfect Holi anthem

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) The makers of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer "Sikandar" have delivered another peppy number from the much-awaited drama, "Bam Bam Bhole".

An energetic and color-filled anthem for Holi, the song enjoys some infectious beats and lively visuals that have brought out the fun, exuberance, and vibrant colors of this traditional festival.

The track has been taken to a whole new level with Salman’s swag dance moves. With electrifying music by Pritam, "Bam Bam Bhole" enjoys the energetic voices of Shaan, and Dev Negi. The lyrics for the track have been penned by Sameer.

Earlier, the "Zohra Jabeen" track from "Sikandar" was highly appreciated by the music lovers. The primary number from the drama features Salman and Rashmika tapping a foot to Farah Khan's choreography.

Farah revealed through a social media post that she had a blast choreographing Salman and Rashmika in "Zohra Jabeen".

Dropping the dance number on her IG stories, Farah wrote, "Had too much fun choreographing @beingsalmanKhan & @rashmika_mandanna for #sikandar."

"Zohra Jabeen" has been sung in the melodious voices of Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, with lyrics penned by Sameer and Danish Sabri.

"Sikandar" has been generating massive buzz among movie buffs ever since the release of the teaser and "Zohra Jabeen".

Made under the direction of A.R. Murugadoss, the film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. With Salman and Rashmika as the leads, the movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in supporting roles, along with others.

"Sikandar" further marks the reunion of Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, "Kick", which also marked the directorial debut of the latter.

While Tirru has handled the film's cinematography, the editing has been performed by Vivek Harshan.

Salman's next is expected to hit the cinema halls on March 31, on Eid al-Fitr.

