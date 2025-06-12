Ahmedabad plane crash: EU flies flag at half-hast in solidarity, mourns loss of lives

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The European Union’s delegation in New Delhi lowered its flags to half-mast in solidarity, mourning the loss of lives alongside India, the UK, Canada, and Portugal.

The passenger manifest included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union Commission on her X handle posted a message: “The flags at our EU office in New Delhi fly at half-mast on Thursday in memory of the victims of this morning’s plane crash in Ahmedabad. Europe mourns with India, the UK, Canada and Portugal. This tragedy affects us all.”

In one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent Indian history, Air India Flight AI-171, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, claiming over 200 lives.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, plunged into a doctors’ hostel attached to BJ Medical College in the densely populated Meghaninagar area at approximately 1:38 pm, just minutes after departure.

Herve Delphin, Ambassador, Delegation of European Union to India also wrote on his X handle: “Flag is lowered to half-mast in memory and respect of all citizens of India, the UK, Canada and Portugal & who lost their lives in the tragic Ahmedabad Plane crash. Our deepest condolences to the grieving families and to the people of India in this moment of shock & mourning.”

The impact triggered a massive blaze, with thick plumes of smoke visible across the city. Emergency services, including fire brigades and National Disaster Response Force teams, rushed to the site.

Rescue operations continued late into the evening, with authorities confirming the recovery of 204 bodies.

One passenger, identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, miraculously survived and is undergoing treatment. Among the deceased was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was reportedly traveling to London to visit family. His death was confirmed by Union Minister CR Patil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief, calling the tragedy “heart-breaking beyond words".

He has directed Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to oversee relief efforts on the ground. Both ministers are coordinating with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who has ordered the creation of a green corridor to expedite medical aid.

Air India has announced special relief flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Ahmedabad for the families of victims. The Tata Group, which owns the airline, has pledged Rs 1 crore in compensation for each bereaved family and committed to covering all medical expenses for the injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Preliminary reports suggest the aircraft issued a distress call moments before losing altitude.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched a full inquiry. Flight operations at Ahmedabad airport remain suspended. Europe and India now grieve together in the shadow of this shared catastrophe.

