Ahmedabad court issues summons to Tejashwi Yadav in defamation case

Ahmedabad, Aug 28 (IANS) A court in Ahmedabad issued a summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with a defamation case.

The Ahmedabad court, having examined the allegations of defamation levied against Tejashwi Yadav, has deemed them substantial and consequently issued summons to him to appear before it.

The defamation case was filed by social activist and entrepreneur Haresh Mehta, under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, accusing Tejashwi Yadav of employing disparaging language in labelling Gujaratis as "thugs".

This alleged statement has been perceived as an affront not only to the state of Gujarat but also to its people, as per Mehta's complaint, which seeks due legal action and fitting penalties to be imposed on Tejashwi Yadav, holding him accountable for his "inflammatory utterances".

The purported remarks were made by Tejashwi Yadav in reference to the revocation of the red corner notice for fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, a key accused in the Punjab National Bank scam and aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

