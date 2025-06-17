After posting 'in the corridors of power, I chose a cycle', K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar falls off bicycle

Bengaluru, June 17 (IANS) The video of Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar falling while riding a bicycle on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha at an event here on Tuesday went viral on social media.

Shivakumar's fall at the Vidhana Soudha entrance has led to discussions regarding his alleged repeated attempts to secure the Chief Minister's post, and comes soon after he made a statement on his X handle.

"In the corridors of power, I chose a cycle - because progress doesn’t always need horsepower, just people power," he wrote and shared his picture riding a bicycle.

The incident occurred while he was participating in the 'Parisara Nadige (March for Environment)' event, organised jointly by the Forest Department and the Karnataka Pollution Control Board in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar, sporting goggles, a blue T-shirt, trousers, and sports shoes, was seen comfortably riding the bicycle and flashing victory signs to the media alongside Congress MLA and Karnataka Pollution Control Board Chairman P.M. Narendraswamy and environmentalists on the Vidhana Soudha premises.

However, at the very end of the ride, while attempting to stop the bicycle at the North Gate Entrance of the Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar lost his balance. He somehow managed to stop the bicycle and tried to dismount. Yet, after getting off, the bicycle continued to move forward. Shivakumar, still holding the handlebars, then fell on the steps.

Police and others, initially not realising what had happened, rushed towards Shivakumar and helped him up. Not deterred by the incident, Shivakumar smiled, walked confidently, and again waved his hand at the media.

Shivakumar later delivered a spirited speech at the event, addressing the Scouts and Guides students and declaring that an order has been issued to mandatorily form environment and climate change awareness clubs in every school in the state.

"These awareness clubs must be formed with a minimum of 25 students. This order has been made to create awareness among students about the big fight to save nature and about environmental consciousness. Each school should adopt areas to grow trees," he informed.

"Greenery and cleanliness are the motto of our government. It is the government's duty to create awareness about this among the next generation. Karnataka's greatest asset is our nature. Eliminating plastic should be our goal and responsibility," he stated.

"Every student has been told to adopt one sapling. Already, more than 50,000 children are involved in this process. Two days ago, I was in Delhi and Ahmedabad, where the temperature was close to 49 degrees. In Bengaluru, it's 22-23 degrees. This climate is the asset of our Karnataka, of Bengaluru," Shivakumar stressed.

"Humans and their way of life are intertwined with nature. We are all just a part of the environment. Creating clean air, water, and environment is our biggest responsibility. Environmental awareness must grow among the youth. The environment is our home, and we must all take steps to ensure it is not destroyed," he emphasised.

"Approximately 5,000 Scouts and Guides children will walk around Vidhana Soudha to create public awareness about environmental protection. I too was a part of this organisation during my school days. Developing this organisation is our commitment. Celebrating Environment Day is not for us, but for the next generation," he said.

"The government has organised several awareness programmes to foster environmental consciousness among students and the youth, under the leadership of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and Pollution Control Board Chairman Narendraswamy," he stated.

"Scouts and Guides students are known for their discipline. You all should visit Vidhana Soudha during your holidays. There is a wonder here that exists nowhere else in the entire world. The judiciary, executive, and legislature converge in one place. This is a place where the future of the country is discussed," he told them. Dy CM Shivakumar also chanted slogans with the students: "Save green, grow trees. Dispose of waste, grow trees."

