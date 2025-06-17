June 18 Schools Holiday or not?

As the torrential rains continue to impact various regions of India, especially Kerala and Karnataka, several students as well as parents are inquiring whether or not June 18 will be declared a school holiday. Let's dissect the latest happenings and information presented.

Kerala and Karnataka School Holidays

Because of the persistent rain, many districts in Kerala and Karnataka have announced school holidays. In Kerala, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, and Thrissur districts have already announced holidays on June 16 and 17, and in case the rain continues, there are strong possibility that June 18 may also be a holiday in these regions. Likewise, in Karnataka, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts have announced school holidays on June 16, and June 17 could also be a holiday based on the weather conditions.

Udupi and Uttara Kannada School Holidays

The district authorities in Udupi have announced a holiday for schools, pre-university colleges, and industrial training institutes on June 17 because of heavy rain. Degree colleges will function as usual. In Uttara Kannada, primary and high schools in eight rain-hit taluks have been declared closed on June 18.

Below is a list of schools in different states and their holiday status on June 18:

Schools Closed During Summer Holidays:

Punjab: It is closed during summer holidays from May 21 to June 30, 2025.

Andhra Pradesh: It is closed during summer vacations from April 24 to June 11, 2025.

Chhattisgarh: It is closed during summer holidays from April 22 to June 15, 2025.

Madhya Pradesh: Schools are shut for summer holidays from May 1 to June 15, 2025.

Noida and Delhi: Schools are probable to be shut as a result of the current summer holidays, while Delhi schools shut on May 11.

Schools Reopened:

Telangana: Schools have already reopened after summer vacation, with classes resuming on June 12, 2025.

Kerala and Karnataka:

In Kerala and Karnataka, due to heavy rain showers, some districts have announced a holiday for schools on June 16 and possibly the 17th of June as well, depending on the weather conditions.

The dates are subject to variation as per official declarations made by the respective state governments as well as school authorities.

In sum, the school holiday scenario on June 17 is unclear, especially in Kerala and Karnataka, where extensive rain has caused academic calendar disruptions. While holiday declarations have been made by some states, this has not been done by other states, and thus parents and students must remain informed about the latest news. In so doing, they can schedule their activities in advance and utilize their time fully, not allowing the unpredictable weather to interfere with their academic endeavors.

