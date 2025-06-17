JEE, NEET Free Coaching in Telangana Govt Schools Soon

In a first-of-its-kind initiative to improve the quality of government school education, the Telangana State Education Department has signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with six prominent NGOs. The collaboration, signed in the presence of Chief Minister Sri A Revanth Reddy, is designed to harness technology and expertise for imparting cutting-edge education to students. This effort is an important move towards filling the gap between government schools and private schools, making quality education accessible to students from all backgrounds.

Shaping Education Through Cooperation

Six collaborating organizations, such as EkStep Foundation, Prajwala Foundation, Physics Wallah, Khan Academy, Pi Jam Foundation, and Educate Girls, will provide a variety of services to government school students. The services offered include artificial intelligence-based learning platforms, competitive exam coaching, STEM training through videos, child protection and safety programs, coding, and computational thinking classes, and out-of-school child enrollment drives. Through collaboration, the government and these NGOs seek to develop a more inclusive and efficient education system that works for students from diverse backgrounds.

A New Era of Learning

EkStep Foundation, founded by Nandan Nilekani, will extend its AI-powered platform to more than 5,000 primary schools in 33 districts, teaching Telugu and English language, and some basic mathematics skills for students in classes 3-5. Students will be able to learn at their own pace with customized feedback and assessment. Physics Wallah will provide NEET, JEE, and CLAT exam coaching to intermediate students to prepare them for competitive exams and gain admission into good colleges.

Empowering Students

The Prajwala Foundation established by Dr. Sunita Krishnan will introduce child safety and protection initiatives in 6-12 grade students, including topics of child abuse, exploitation, and cyber security. Pi Jam Foundation will impart coding and computational thinking education to students between 1-10 grades with the necessary skills for the digital era. Educate Girls will focus on enrolling more than 16,000 out-of-school children and enhancing literacy and education opportunities for girls, thus narrowing the gender gap in education.

A Commitment to Quality Education

The Telangana government is confident that collaboration with prominent organizations will usher in a revolutionary transformation in the education sector. By leveraging the knowledge and resources of these NGOs, the government seeks to deliver students with world-class education so that they can achieve success in the 21st century. This effort is a reflection of the government's resolve to enhance the state of education in the state and make every student available to opportunities that enable them to achieve their full potential.

A Promising Future Ahead

With the signing of these MoUs, the government of Telangana has made a huge step towards revolutionizing the face of education in the state. When these organizations start operating in government schools, the students can expect to have a better future, better armed with the abilities and knowledge that will enable them to succeed in a more complex and competitive world. The government and its collaborating NGOs are jointly developing an education system that is more inclusive and responsive to the needs of all students, and it is anticipated that this action will leave a long-term mark on the education system of the state.

A Collaborative Effort

The collaboration between the Telangana government and these six NGOs is a beaming example of what can be accomplished through teamwork and joint effort. With their combined resources and expertise, the government and such organizations can develop a more dynamic and efficient education system that rewards students, teachers, and society at large. As the program gains traction, it is likely to encourage other states and groups to do the same, culminating in an improvement in the quality of education across the country.

