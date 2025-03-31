After Medina Jannat Zubair and family heads to Mecca

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) After visiting Medina, popular social media influencer Jannat Zubair is headed to the holy city of Mecca as part of her religious tour with her family.

Announcing the same, Jannat dropped a string of pictures on her official IG. The photographs showed her posing with her brother, Ayaan Zubair Rahmani, and mother Nazneen Zubair Rahmani. Jannat was seen wearing a black abaya.

Jannat's close friend and actress Reem Sameer also joined her during her trip to Mecca.

Revealing that this is their third visit to Mecca, Jannat penned the caption, "On our way for our third visit to Mecca...Eid Mubarak"

Additionally, Reem also treated her InstaFam with some pictures of their train journey to Mecca.

Yesterday, Jannat was in Medina with her loved ones. She was accompanied by her father Zubair Ahmad Rahmani, mother, brother, and Reem in Medina.

Sharing her experience of visiting Medina, Jannat wrote on her Instagram handle, "Eid Mubarak...Celebrated Eid in Medina today with my family, and my heart is full. A dream come true, Alhamdulillah. May Allah accept our prayers and fasts, and bless us all with peace, protection, and endless mercy."

Furthermore, posting a couple of images Reem also mentioned on her IG, "My best Eid till date. Allah ka Bohot Bohot shukar hai for everything. alhamdulillah For everything. (Thank you very much to Allah for everything.)"

In another update, Jannat recently made headlines for her alleged breakup with fellow influencer Faisal Shaikh. Now, the latest reports suggest that Jannat and Faisal will be seen together in the upcoming episodes of the cooking reality show, 'Laughter Chefs season 2'

According to the reports, Jannat, who was part of the initial season of 'Laughter Chefs' is set to return for the second season. She is believed to be accompanied by Faisal on the show.

It must be noted here that Faisal has already appeared in a few episodes of 'Laughter Chefs' during the primary season as a special guest.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.