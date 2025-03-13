After long time Delhi is celebrating Holi of victory: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday hosted a Holi Milan ceremony at his official residence on Thursday, where several prominent BJP leaders gathered to celebrate the festival. Tiwari remarked that this Holi is special, as Delhi is celebrating victory after a long time.

Speaking to IANS Tiwari said, "This Holi is truly special for Delhi. After a long time, Delhi is celebrating the Holi of victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party. We are all celebrating this moment with great enthusiasm."

Tiwari extended his warm Holi wishes to the people of India, emphasising the importance of unity and harmony during the festival.

"I wish all the countrymen a very happy Holi. We should all live together in harmony. Holi is a festival of great joy and brotherhood," he said.

In response to the ongoing protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Tiwari criticised their approach, stating, "Their only job is to protest. They haven't done anything till now. But we are giving free cylinders to women who need them. The criteria have been set, and slowly, all the work will be done."

The AAP has been protesting, alleging that the new BJP government in Delhi has failed to fulfil its promises. The BJP had promised to distribute free cylinders during Holi and Diwali, but the AAP claims these promises were nothing more than election gimmicks.

On the issue of covering mosques during Holi celebrations, Tiwari emphasised the need for unity, saying, "Everyone should live together in harmony. The festival of Holi should be celebrated together by all."

To further add to the celebratory spirit, Manoj Tiwari also sang a popular Holi song, "Holi Khele Raghubira Awadh Mein," filling the atmosphere with festive cheer.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.