After Lalu Prasad’s ED questioning, RJD targets BJP with posters in Patna

Patna, March 20 (IANS) Following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad, his supporters put up posters targeting the NDA governments at both Centre and in the state on Thursday.

One such poster was prominently displayed outside former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna, while others appeared across the city at various locations.

Presented by Nishant Mandal, an RJD leader from Harlakhi in Madhubani district, the poster features images of Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav. It also depicts Lalu encircled by caricatures representing the ED, CBI, Income Tax Department, and other central agencies.

The poster carries the slogan -- "Na Jhuka Hu Na Jhukunga. Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai" (I have not bowed, nor will I bow. The tiger is still alive).

Reacting to the ED's action, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari accused the BJP of political vendetta, saying, "The BJP is frightened because it is set to lose the 2025 assembly elections. That’s why they are misusing central agencies against our leader. But this strategy won’t work."

In response, BJP spokesperson Prabhakar Mishra mocked the RJD's poster campaign, saying: "RJD’s slogan ‘Na Jhuka Hu, Na Jhukunga’ actually means ‘They will rob Bihar more.’ Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Tej Pratap failed to answer the ED's questions. The people of Bihar haven't forgotten their Jungle Raj."

JDU spokesperson Arvind Nishad said, "They committed the scam, and now the law is taking its course. They will be proven guilty."

This is not the first time the RJD has used posters to accuse the BJP of misusing central agencies. Following ED and CBI raids on properties linked to Lalu Prasad and his family in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, the party had displayed a poster outside its Patna office portraying the CBI as a caged parrot and the ED as an eagle, indicating that the agencies were being weaponized by the BJP to suppress opposition voices. The caption on that poster read: "Stop misusing ED and CBI."

On Wednesday, the ED questioned Lalu Prasad for four hours in a money laundering case linked to the land-for-jobs scam.

