After June 10, special panel to probe Naveen Babu's failing health: PM Modi at Odisha rally

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday declared that the BJP government, when formed after the election results, will constitute a special committee to probe the failing health of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and also hinted at some conspiracy behind ‘sudden deterioration’ in his condition.

Addressing a public gathering in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, PM Modi said, "Nowadays, all the well-wishers of Naveen Babu are worried. They are worried to see how Naveen Babu's health has deteriorated so much in the past one year.”

“After 10th June, when BJP comes to power in Odisha, a special committee will be formed to investigate why Naveen Babu's health has been on a downslide,” PM Modi told the gathering.

The announcement of a special probe panel comes in the backdrop of a viral video where Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was seen trembling at a recent poll rally. Patnaik’s video spread like wildfire not because of his speech but because of his shaky demeanour. In the video, BJD leader VK Pandian, believed to be his political heir, was seen grabbing his trembling hand and hiding it from the cameras.

PM Modi added that people of the state have a right to know what was happening behind the curtains and who was responsible for Naveen Babu’s ill health.

PM Modi also told the crowd that in the last few days, a couple of people close to Naveen Babu met him and expressed serious concerns and added, “They told me that Naveen Babu is no longer able to do anything on his own. Those with old ties with Naveen Babu for a long time believe that there could be a conspiracy behind his deteriorating health.”

The PM also blamed the BJD’s misrule for the state’s laggardness on various parameters of growth and urged the public to put a full stop to its reign.

“I have come here to invite you to attend the swearing-in ceremony of a new BJP chief minister in the state on June 10,” PM Modi said.

He also accused the BJD government of looting public money and sending it to foreign lands.

“Those who are engaged in looting public money will spend the rest of their lives in jail. This is Modi ki guarantee,” he roared at the rally.

