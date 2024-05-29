Samantha Beats Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena, Nayanthara in IMDB Rankings

IMDB's Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade has been unveiled today (May 29, 2024), and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has surpassed many top actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah Bhatia. It's a rare feat.

This achievement, determined by a detailed poll, highlights Samantha's vast fan base and her enduring influence in the South Indian film industry. Sam's fans are thrilled to see her among the top positions. Samantha has surpassed

Samantha expressed her heartfelt thanks to her fans, crediting her success to their steadfast support and affection. She emphasized the necessity of staying engaged with her audience and continually growing as an artist.

This latest recognition showcases Samantha's dedication, hard work, and the impactful roles she has taken on throughout her career. As she continues to enchant audiences with her performances, Samantha's popularity remains strong, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the industry. This success marks another significant milestone in her distinguished career, affirming her as a powerful force in South Indian cinema.