After govt-Oppn reach consensus, both Houses set to resume sessions today

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) After a week-long standoff between the government and the Opposition ended in an agreement, both Houses of Parliament will resume functioning in the ongoing Winter Session on Tuesday.

The floor leaders of all parties convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met on Monday and all agreed for a special discussion on the Constitution during the session. The government agreed to allow certain issues like the situation in Bangladesh and violence in Sambhal to be raised during Zero Hour.

As per the Business List of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of undertakings) Act, 1980. The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passage.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move The Railways(Amendment) Bill, 2024 to amend the Railways Act, 1989. The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passing.

The members of the Standing Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor and Ravi Shankar Prasad will present the following Reports: "(1) First Report on Action Taken by the Government on the observations/recommendations contained in the Twenty-sixth Report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs (17th LokSabha) on the subject ‘India and Gulf Cooperation Council(GCC) - Contours of Cooperation’. (2) Second Report on Action Taken by the Government on the observations/recommendations contained in the Twenty-seventh Report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs (17th Lok Sabha) on the subject ‘India’s Engagement with G20 Countries’. (3) Third Report on Action Taken by the Government on the observations/recommendations contained in the Twenty-eighth Report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs (17th LokSabha) on the subject ‘Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels."

Members Ashok Kumat and Malvika Devi will make statements on behalf of the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. They will lay the Final Action TakenStatements:- "(1) Thirty-third Report on Action Taken by the Government on the observations/ recommendations contained in theTwenty-seventh Report on the subject ‘BIS-Hallmarking & Jewellery’ pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Consumer Affairs). (2) Thirty-fourth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the observations/recommendations contained in the Twenty-eighth Report on the subject ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan AnnaYojana (PMGKAY)’ pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food andPublic Distribution. (3) Thirty-fifth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the observations/recommendations contained in the Thirty-first Report on the subject ‘Coarse Grains Production andDistribution’ pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and PublicDistribution."

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita will make statements regarding the reports of the Standing Committee on the Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on ‘Development and Promotion of Jute Industry’ pertaining to the Ministry of Textiles

In the Rajya Sabha, members of the Standing Committee on External Affairs will lay various reports.

Minister Anupriya Patel will make a statement regarding the implementation status of recommendations contained in the 138th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and FamilyWelfare on ‘Medical Devices: Regulation and Control’.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024 Bill further to amend the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948, and be taken into consideration for passage.

