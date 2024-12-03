Kartik recalls playing ‘twisted lover’ in ‘Freddy’, says transforming was no small feat

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) As his film “Freddy” completed two years since its release, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan recalled playing the “twisted” character and said that the transformation was no “small feat”.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a string of stills from the psychological thriller film, for which the actor had to gain almost 14 kilos of weight.

“Ek joke sunau - I Still Love You Two years of #Freddy, and the joy of living this ‘twisted’ lover boy still feels as electrifying as ever! Transforming into Freddy was no small feat- gaining 14 kgs to embody his vanilla yet hauntingly complex life was just the beginning,” he wrote, while reminiscing about the film.

The star said that the character is still screaming for his story to continue, as he subtly hinted for a part two.

“This character took me on a rollercoaster of emotions and madness, and honestly, he’s still screaming for his story to continue. The search and quest to explore more of Freddy’s world is far from over. Thank you for showering so much love on your Dr. Freddy. This journey has been unforgettable, and who knows… the best might still be yet to come!”

“Freddy” was released digitally in 2022. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and also stars Alaya F. It told the story of a socially awkward dentist, who after falling in love with a woman in an abusive marriage, goes to great lengths to win her affection. However, hidden secrets set him off on a dark path.

Kartik recently featured in the third installment of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Rajpal Yadav to name a few.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” was released in theatres on November 1. The horror-comedy clashed with Rohit Shetty's cop drama, “Singham Again” at the box office.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is the third installment in the franchise. The original film, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, while Bhool “Bhulaiyaa 2” introduced Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in key roles.

Talking about “Singham Again”, the movie has been given a spin of Ramayana. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.