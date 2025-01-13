After daylong engagements in J&K, PM Modi leaves for Delhi

Srinagar, Jan 13 (IANS) After daylong engagements during which he inaugurated the Sonamarg tunnel and addressed a largely attended public rally in J&K, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for New Delhi on Monday.

The PM arrived here in the morning and flew to Neelgrad helipad in the Sonamarg area of the Ganderbal district. From Neelgrad, the PM drove in a cavalcade to the Gagangir area where he inaugurated the Sonamarg tunnel and also carried out an inspection of the tunnel. The PM reached Gagangir in bright sunshine, but the temperature at the tunnel was several notches below the freezing point as chilly wind blew from the mountainside overlooking the tunnel.

PM Modi took pictures with the engineers and workers of the APCO Infratech Private Limited engaged in the construction of the tunnel. The PM also interacted with officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Built at a cost of Rs 2700 crore, the Sonamarg tunnel will make Sonamarg an all-weather tourist destination. After the completion of the Zojila tunnel in 2026, the Sonamarg tunnel will ensure all-weather connectivity to the Ladakh region. The PM lauded the sacrifices of civilian workers, who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

The PM appreciated the dedication and commitment of other workers and engineers, who did not want to go home despite the Gagangir terrorist attack on October 20, 2024.

PM Modi said Kashmir is the crown of India and he wants this crown to shine more and all roadblocks in the progress of Kashmir would be removed by the government. He said the prevailing peace in Kashmir could not have been achieved without the support of the people.

“Over 2 crore visitors came to J&K in 2024 and even at this time, there are tourists in Sonamarg enjoying the hospitality of the locals,” he said. Replying to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who made a fervent appeal for restoration of statehood to J&K promised by him, the PM said, “Modi fulfils all promises made by him. But, there is always the proper time when decisions are to be taken”.

A large number of people attended the PM’s public rally despite biting cold in the area. There was enthusiasm and happiness among the people attending the rally as almost all of them belonged to the Ganderbal district, who are likely to directly benefit from the inauguration of the Sonamarg tunnel.

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari also addressed the rally and said the PM’s vision of removing ‘Dil Ki Doori and Dilli Ki Doori’ is also being fulfilled by better connectivity and massive infrastructure development in J&K. Gadkari said in the near future the distance between Delhi and Srinagar would be completed in 7 to 8 hours.

PM Modi left Sonamarg in the Air Force helicopter and landed at the technical area of Srinagar airport. A special plane carried the PM back to Delhi late Monday afternoon.

