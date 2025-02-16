Affordable medicines at 'Janaushadhi Kendra' in Shivpuri, beneficiaries express gratitude to PM Modi

Shivpuri, Feb 16 (IANS) 'Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendra' at Shivpuri District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh is proving to be highly beneficial for local residents and patients visiting the hospital for treatment. This centre provides medicines at significantly lower prices compared to those available in the market. Many people purchasing medicines from this Kendra have expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appreciating the availability of quality medicines at affordable rates.

IANS spoke with some beneficiaries who shared their positive experiences with the affordable medicines available at the Janaushadhi Kendra.

Beneficiary Sukhbir Yadav said that this scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a blessing for the common people. Medicines in the market are very expensive. He said, "I came to the hospital for treatment and learned about this centre. I was able to get medicines at a much lower price here. I want to thank PM Modi for this initiative."

Karan Singh Khare, who purchased medicines to treat BP and diabetes from Kendra, mentioned that the medicines in the market are very expensive, but at the centre, he got 10 tablets for just 53 rupees.

Dharmendra Rathore said that the opening of the Janaushadhi Kendra at the district hospital has been very beneficial. "I often come here for treatment, and I used to buy expensive medicines from the market. But now, I am getting them at affordable rates from this centre," he added.

Sushila Prajapati said, "Medicines in the market are very costly. That's why I came to the Janaushadhi Kendra. I got medicines at lower prices here, and I want to express my gratitude to PM Modi."

It is worth noting that the 'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana' aims to provide quality medicines at affordable rates to every citizen. The prices of medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendras are 50 to 90 per cent lower than those in the market. Janaushadhi Kendras are being opened across the country to make medicines more accessible and affordable for the people.

