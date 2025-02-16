Powerlifter Gaurav praises CM Yogi for grand arrangements at Maha Kumbh

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) World champion powerlifter Gaurav Sharma visited the Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip at the holy Sangam. Expressing his appreciation for the arrangements at the grand religious gathering, he commended the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in ensuring a seamless experience for devotees.

Acknowledging the exceptional arrangements, Gaurav Sharma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making the Maha Kumbh not only a grand spectacle but also spiritually enriching. “It feels so great to be here at Maha Kumbh. I don’t think any other event of such a massive scale, with such outstanding management, is conducted anywhere else in the world."

Gaurav is also a 'mahant' (priest) in a temple in Chandni Chowk. In 2007, he had won four gold medals at the Commonwealth Championships in New Zealand. He had clinched two gold medals at the 2016 World Championships in England.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that more than 52 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. This has been the largest congregation in human history for a religious event.

The Maha Kumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes ascetics, sants, sadhus, sadhvis, kalpvasis and pilgrims from all walks of life.

For 30 days, an unbroken stream of devotees has thronged the sacred Triveni Sangam—where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati converge. The Triveni Sangam, marking the confluence of three rivers, has seen an average of 1.44 crore pilgrims taking a holy dip daily.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025) will continue until Maha Shivratri on February 26.

