Advantage Assam: CM Sarma meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital regarding the upcoming investment summit -- Advantage Assam.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "Today in New Delhi, I had the honour of meeting Home Minister @amitshah Ji to seek his guidance for #AdvantageAssam2."

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister asserted that the state government has been pushing for investor-friendly policies to attract investments, adding that Assam has the best semiconductor policy in the country.

He said, "Assam is aggressively pushing for investor-friendly policies. Our Semiconductor policy is the best in the country -- Over and above the Centre's incentives to semiconductor industries, we are providing 50 per cent additional PLI and all related infrastructure and policy support."

The Chief Minister has been eyeing investments through the upcoming summit -- 'Advantage Assam' that is scheduled to take place on February 25 and 26.

CM Sarma said that this summit is set to bring more investments to the state.

He added that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

The CM has visited South Korea, Japan, and Singapore and he met with top industry players and invited them to invest in Assam.

According to Chief Minister Sarma, the event would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

CM Sarma said, "This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors."

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, he added.

The preparations are underway for this cultural event.

The Chief Minister said, "Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati."

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present.

This action comes after Assam already set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

