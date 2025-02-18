Mizoram CM inaugurates state’s first Peak Resort Skywalk

Aizawl, Feb 18 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday inaugurated the Aizawl Peak Resort Skywalk, the first skywalk in the mountainous northeastern state.

Addressing the Skywalk inaugural function, the Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the dedication and hard work of H. Ginzalal and his family.

He commended their perseverance and faith, acknowledging that their efforts have been richly rewarded.

Lalduhoma also extended his (Ginzalal) gratitude for their contribution to tourism development in Mizoram. The Aizawl Peak Resort at Hangi Lunglen Tlang is managed by the family of Ginzalal, Adviser to the Chief Minister (technical).

A senior Tourism Department official said that the Skywalk structure was constructed by Pune-based Nail India Adventure Private Limited.

The Skywalk features 30mm toughened glass panels, with a length of 10 meters and a width of 2.24 meters. Each square meter of the glass can support up to seven people, and the total glass surface is designed to accommodate 135 people at a time, he said.

According to the official, for safety assurance, a 9,500 kg sandbag test was conducted, confirming the structural integrity of the skywalk.

Additionally, safety inspections were carried out by NIT Mizoram, which reported that the skywalk area could safely support 150 people, each weighing approximately 100 kg, simultaneously.

However, for better crowd management and safety measures, only 20 visitors would be allowed on the skywalk at a time, the official said.

The Skywalk was opened to the public from 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The tourism official is hopeful that the Aizawl Peak Resort Skywalk will boost tourism in Mizoram.

The state, which shares a border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, has as many as 165 tourist destinations.

He said that to develop tourism in a sustainable and integrated manner so as to make Mizoram a major national and international tourism destination, catalysing growth and economic development, many steps were taken including that of development of tourism infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.