ADGP Jammu chairs security review meet at Rajouri

Jammu, April 6 (IANS) AdditionalA Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to chair a security review meeting with senior police officials on Thursday.

"At the outset, SSPs of Rajouri and Poonch briefed the chair regarding the ongoing counter terror operations in their respective districts. ADGP Jammu Zone impressed upon all GOs of twin districts of Pir Panjal Range to make all out efforts in eliminating terrorism from the area," police said in a statement.

"He also stressed on developing a credible intelligence base in the area. Special focus was laid on ensuring border security and maintaining close liaison with other security forces."

The ADGP, Jammu Zone accompanied by the DIG, Rajouri-Poonch Range and SSP Rajouri, also visited Romeo Force Headquarters in Rajouri where he held a meeting with the GOC Romeo Force.

