Adarsh Gourav says filming ‘Alien: Earth’ in Thailand added new layer of authenticity to show’s narrative

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav, who is known for ‘The White Tiger’, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, has shared that Thailand adds a whole different dimension in terms of authenticity to his upcoming series ‘Alien: Earth’.

‘Alien: Earth’ marks Gourav’s third international production after ‘The White Tiger’ and ‘Extrapolations’. ‘Alien: Earth’ blends elements from Ridley Scott’s 1979 original ‘Alien’ film and the 1986 follow-up ‘Aliens’, but with a fresh narrative set 30 years before the original movie.

The plot focuses on the Weyland-Yutani Corporation and their race to create advanced android life forms, providing audiences with a deeper look at the corporation’s dark ambitions and the early days of technological experimentation that define the Alien universe.

Sharing his excitement, Adarsh Gourav said, “I’m over the moon to be part of the ‘Alien’ universe. Growing up, Ridley Scott’s Alien films had a huge influence on me – the tension, the world-building, the sense of awe and fear they instilled. To now be part of this iconic franchise is surreal. Working on ‘Alien: Earth’ has been an incredible experience, not only because of the sheer scale of the production but also due to the immense talent of everyone involved”.

The series has been entirely shot in Thailand, and aims to transport viewers to a world that feels both familiar and utterly alien. Combining Hawley’s signature narrative style with Ridley Scott’s atmospheric sci-fi universe.

He further mentioned, “Noah Hawley has crafted a brilliant narrative that honours the legacy of the original films while expanding it in exciting new ways. The cast and crew have been phenomenal, and filming in Thailand gave the project an authenticity that I think fans are going to love. I can't wait for audiences to see what we’ve been working on”.

Set on Earth, ‘Alien: Earth’ promises to deliver both suspense and thrilling action with an impressive international cast, including Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver and Diem Camille.

The series is set to air on FX in the United States and on Disney+ in the United Kingdom next year.

