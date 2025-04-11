Adani Group's CSR Initiative, Adharshila Trust to expand renal care project at Lady Hardinge

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) In a bid to bridge critical gaps in renal healthcare in India, the Adani Group’s CSR Initiative on Friday announced a partnership with Adharshila Trust to expand the renal care project at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in the national capital.

The expansion of the Adharshila Renal Care Project (ARCP) at Smt Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, one of LHMC’s teaching institutions, is a significant step forward in strengthening dialysis care across Delhi’s public healthcare infrastructure.

Launched initially in May 2024, the project aims to deliver 500,000 free dialysis sessions over five years.

With the expansion, Smt Sucheta Kriplani Hospital will get five dialysis machines for adult patients. In addition, the Adani CSR Initiative will cover the operational costs of these machines for one year.

"This initiative is deeply personal and deeply needed. Far too many families struggle in silence when faced with kidney disease, be it adults or children. Through this partnership, we are not just delivering machines or sessions -- we’re creating access, building capacity, and showing what’s possible when civil society, philanthropy, and the public system come together to serve those who need it most," Adharshila Trustee Neena Jolly said.

"Assuming these machines are utilised at full capacity, we would be strengthening the Delhi nephroscope with 20,000 dialysis sessions per year," she added.

According to EY-NatHealth's 2023 report, India witnesses approximately 2.2 lakh new cases of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) annually, requiring more than 3.4 crore dialysis sessions.

However, the country has approximately 22,500 dialysis machines, meeting less than 25 per cent of the total demand.

The report estimates that at least 65,000 dialysis centres and over 20,000 trained technicians and nephrologists are required to adequately serve the growing patient base. It also highlights that public sector dialysis infrastructure, particularly for paediatric care, remains severely under-resourced.

In Delhi NCR alone, nearly 3,000 new ESRD patients emerge each year.

However, dialysis capacity in hospitals can be limited or unaffordable for the vast majority of patients, limiting the duration and frequency of care options available to patients and their families.

The Adharshila Renal Care Project addresses the critical dialysis accessibility gap across Delhi-NCR.

Through strategic partnerships and generous donor support, the project enhances renal care services in government hospitals by providing dialysis machines, trained technicians, and essential equipment.

It serves both adult and paediatric patients at institutions including the Safdarjung Hospital, the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the Lady Hardinge Medical College, the Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital, the Smt Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, and the Surgical Block at AIIMS.

Through philanthropic support, the project has already deployed 30 dialysis machines and more than 16 technicians across several government hospitals in Delhi -- the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, and Safdarjung Hospital, the Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, and the Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital under the LHMC - which have together delivered nearly 8,500 dialysis sessions to date.

By combining strategic philanthropy with public infrastructure, the initiative models how long-term, systems-level impact can be achieved.

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries, including Chintan Research Foundation President Shishir Priyadarshi, LHMC and Associated Hospitals Director, Prof (Dr) Sarita Beri, Adharshila Trust Founder Trustees Neena Jolly and Geeta Arora, along with other senior healthcare officials and leading nephrology experts.

Among the distinguished guests were former apex court judge, Justice Deepak Verma, and the Adani Group's Head-Legal, Jatin R. Jalundhwala.

