Adani Foundation completes 28 years of enabling smiles: Dr Priti Adani

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Adani Foundation has completed 28 years of enabling smiles, said Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation on Sunday.

In a post on the social media platform X, Priti Adani, wife of Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, thanked the team members for their support in achieving “milestones”.

“As the Adani Foundation completes 28 years of enabling smiles, I want to thank our 800+ team members across India for their passionate commitment,” said Priti Adani.

“Together, we have crossed many milestones and have eyes on the next miles. Let’s keep going!”Priti Adani added.

Priti Adani, an educationist and a qualified doctor, has been spearheading the Adani Foundation, her brainchild, passionately for two decades now -- ensuring that the Adani Group helps transform the lives of as many people as possible.

“Privileged to have witnessed the prosperity enabled by the @AdaniFoundation, year after year. Happy #AdaniFoundation Day!’ said Karan Adani, Managing Director, Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ),

Currently, the foundation operates in 6,769 villages across 19 states, positively impacting lives of 9.1 million.

As part of the celebrations, the foundation organised medical camps at “sites across India” to reach out to beneficiaries, Adani Foundation said in a post on X.

“As we celebrate 28 years of our Journey of Goodness, we reiterate our commitment to providing essential medical services to all those in need,” it added.

In a recent address Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, said providing healthcare, nutrition, and skilling are among the top priorities of his company.

“The health outreach programmes, which include mobile healthcare units and camps, touched 2 million lives delivering essential services to many remote communities,” Gautam Adani informed.

The ‘SuPoshan’ project now reaches 4,14,000 women and children and delivers the necessary nutrition to fortify the foundations of future generations.

The Adani Saksham skill development initiative has empowered 1,69,000 young individuals with essential skills to help them take the steps to secure a brighter future and potentially become entrepreneurs.

