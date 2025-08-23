Adani Electricity offers temporary connections at residential rates to Ganesh Pandals

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Adani Electricity on Saturday said it is committed to support the upcoming Ganesh Festival celebrations in the city by making temporary electricity connections available to Ganesh pandals at a residential rate.

This initiative ensures that pandals across the city have access to reliable power during the festivities.

According to the company, Ganesh Pandals can receive their temporary electricity connection within 48 hours of submitting their application. The Pandals can visit Adani Electricity website and navigate to the ‘New Connection’ section for temporary connection supply.

“By offering reliable temporary electricity connections for Ganesh Pandals, we aim to ensure the festival's spirit is celebrated with uninterrupted power." This initiative reflects our dedication to serving our customers.” said an Adani Electricity spokesperson.

“Last year, we successfully provided uninterrupted power to over 986 Ganesh pandals across the city. We've made thorough preparations to expedite connection approvals and maintain reliable power supply throughout the festival. Our dedicated Quick Response Team is strategically deployed to address any issues swiftly,” the spokesperson added.

For the safety of devotees visiting Ganesh pandals, Adani Electricity urges all organisers to utilize only authorized licensed electrical contractors for electrical wiring. Additionally, we will be providing illumination with floodlights at over 80 idol immersion locations, the spokesperson noted.

The company urged Pandal organisers to ensure wiring readiness at the pandal site; allow only authorised personnel to access the meter cabin; use standard wires and switches for the connection; install a single isolation point for emergencies; securely tap wires with standard insulation tape; maintain clear access to the meter cabin and switches and ensure the connected load doesn't exceed the sanctioned load.

The company also requested Pandals not to use unauthorised extensions or direct power supply; create unnecessary joints in wiring; block access to the meter cabin entrance; exceed the sanctioned load, or allow public access to floodlights, pedestals, fans, or insulated joints.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.