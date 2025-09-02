Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd concludes $44.7 million repurchase of its Senior Secured Notes

Ahmedabad, Sep 2 (IANS) Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) on Tuesday said that it has repurchased and cancelled $44.661 million or 3.86 per cent of its $300 million Senior Secured Notes due 2031.

The buyback, funded through internal cash flows, reduces the outstanding principal to $255.339 million, it said in a statement.

As per the company statement, the development was part of AEML's ongoing capital management plan.

"Earlier, the company completed a $120 million tender offer in November 2023, and a $49.5 million open market repurchase in June 2025 under its $1,000 million 3.949 per cent Senior Secured Notes due 2030," the statement said.

These actions highlight AEML’s strong cash generation and financial flexibility.

AEML, a subsidiary of Adani Energy Solution Ltd (AESL), may consider further liability management exercises, subject to market conditions, which could materially reduce outstanding debt across maturities, the company said.

The firm further clarified that the announcement is not an offer to sell or purchase securities.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited is an integrated business of power generation, transmission, and retail electricity distribution. It owns and operates the largest and most efficient power distribution network in India.

AEML serves over 3 million consumers spread across 400 sq. km. in Mumbai and its suburbs, meeting close to 2,000 MW of power demand with 99.99 per cent reliability, which is among the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, Adani Energy Solutions Limited reported an impressive 103 per cent annual profit after tax (PAT) growth in FY25 at an all-time high of Rs 2,427 crore, as the company posted 87 per cent PAT growth at Rs 714 crore in Q4 (January-March).

The Adani Group company also showed strong growth of 42 per cent (year-on-year) in its total income at Rs 24,447 crore in FY25, which is highest ever is driven by the contributions from the recently commissioned transmission projects, robust energy sales in Mumbai and Mundra utilities and contribution from the smart metering business.

PAT witnessed a sharp increase of 103 per cent YoY, resulting from higher EBITDA, and aided by reversal of net deferred tax liability of Rs 469 crore in full year, primarily due to divestment of Dahanu plant in Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) and regulatory income of Rs 148 crore, it added.

