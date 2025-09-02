Bangladesh: Three more people die due to dengue, 2025 death toll rises to 125

Dhaka, Sep 2 (IANS) Three more people have died due to dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours till Tuesday morning, increasing the number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in the country to 125, this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the recent deaths have been reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Dhaka Division (outside city corporation areas), and Chattogram Division (outside city corporation areas), United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

During the period, 473 more patients were admitted to hospital with viral fever, increasing the total number of dengue cases to 32,501 in 2025.

New cases of dengue reported in Bangladesh were: 113 in Barishal Division (Out of CC), 83 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 81 in Chattogram Division (Out of CC), 76 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 53 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 48 in Rajshahi (Out of CC), 10 in Mymensingh (Out of CC), 7 in Rangpur Division (Out of CC) and two in Sylhet division (Out of CC).

Currently, 1,563 patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals of Bangladesh. As many as 575 people lost their lives due to dengue in 2024. According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.

As many as 39 people died due to dengue while 10,496 new cases were reported in the month of August, according to DGHS, Bangladesh-based New Age reported. Bangladesh reported 41 deaths due to dengue in July while the total number of patients were 10,684.

Dengue is a viral infection that is spread from mosquitoes to people. Dengue is more common in tropical and subtropical climates than in temperate ones, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The majority of people who get dengue do not have symptoms. For those who do, the most common symptoms are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rash. The majority of the patients get better in one or two weeks; however, some develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital. Dengue can be fatal in severe cases.

