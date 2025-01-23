Acting in connivance, police approach AAP members to close cases against BJP: Atishi to ECI

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has shot off a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that instead of taking action on the threat, intimidation and abuse complaints, the police were approaching AAP volunteers to close the case against BJP members.

In a letter to the poll panel on Wednesday, she claimed that Investigating Officers (IOs) Jai Bhagwan and Sushil Sharma met AAP volunteers Vijeta, Rekha Bassi, and Deepa Deol and dictated statements to them claiming that no violence or intimidation took place and pressurised them to sign those statements.

Alleging that police were acting in connivance and trying to close the complaint against BJP workers without proper investigation, she said AAP volunteers were ready to give written statements in the presence of their advocate.

However, the police were forcing the volunteers to sign incomplete and false statements, she alleged.

CM Atishi claimed that the police officers tore the statements when our volunteers objected.

Alleging collusion of both the local SHO and IO, she requested that Govindpuri SHO Dharamveer, Investigating Officers Sushil Sharma and Jai Bhagwan be transferred from Assembly constituency number 51.

She also demanded a probe by police officials who have never been posted in the area of the South Delhi parliamentary constituency where Ramesh Bidhuri has been MP for 10 years.

This is Atishi's second letter to the poll panel this week.

On Tuesday, she said AAP workers and volunteers were being abused, intimidated and threatened by the BJP workers in Kalkaji's Govindpuri area.

In her complaint to the ECI, Atishi also named BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri over his alleged insulting and derogatory remarks against her.

She claimed that volunteers like Rakha Bassi, Sanjay Gupta, Aradhna, Sumita Pandey, Sher Singh and Hari Shankar Gupta were intimidated by the BJP.

